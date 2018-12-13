It's one thing for a Hornets player to upset head coach James Borrego. It's another to draw the ire of owner Michael Jordan.

Second-year guard Malik Monk earned a chat with Jordan on Charlotte's bench during the final seconds of the Hornets' 108-107 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday as the pair discussed Monk's decision to jump onto the court after Jeremy Lamb hit a go-ahead jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining. Charlotte's bench was assesed a warning on the play, but still held on for the one-point victory. Monk is lucky to not have cost the Hornets a win, or he likely would have needed an extra chat with Jordan.

Watch MJ admonish Monk below:

Michael Jordan went Full Disappointed Dad Mode on Malik Monk, smacking him upside the head after Monk picked up a silly tech for running on the court too soon to celebrate Jeremy Lamb's game-winner. pic.twitter.com/nOKDczgHxt — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 13, 2018

Charlotte is sixth in the East at 14–13 after Wednesday's victory. Monk is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.3 points per game.