Watch: Michael Jordan Admonishes Malik Monk for Early Celebration, Slaps Guard on Head

Monk and Bismack Biyombo lept onto the court after a game-winning jumper from Jeremy Lamb. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 13, 2018

It's one thing for a Hornets player to upset head coach James Borrego. It's another to draw the ire of owner Michael Jordan.

Second-year guard Malik Monk earned a chat with Jordan on Charlotte's bench during the final seconds of the Hornets' 108-107 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday as the pair discussed Monk's decision to jump onto the court after Jeremy Lamb hit a go-ahead jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining. Charlotte's bench was assesed a warning on the play, but still held on for the one-point victory. Monk is lucky to not have cost the Hornets a win, or he likely would have needed an extra chat with Jordan. 

Watch MJ admonish Monk below: 

Charlotte is sixth in the East at 14–13 after Wednesday's victory. Monk is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.3 points per game. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)