Watch: LeBron's Advice for Son Bryce After Rough Game Is Useful for All Basketball Players

After a poor shooting game, Bryce James got some quality advice from his dad.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 19, 2018

Having one of the greatest basketball players ever as your parent probably adds at least a little extra pressure to a player when they step on the court themselves. So when LeBron James's son Bryce had a rough shooting game while his was dad in attendance, his head was a little low after the game–even though his team came away with the win.

LeBron pulled Bryce aside for a moment to explain that despite missing more shots than he'd like, he still had an impact on the game and represented for the #JamesGang.

"You ain't got to worry about making shots or missing shots," is great advice for anybody who picks up a basketball. There's always a play that can be made even if you aren't scoring a bucket, and not many players would know that better than LeBron.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)