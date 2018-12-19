Having one of the greatest basketball players ever as your parent probably adds at least a little extra pressure to a player when they step on the court themselves. So when LeBron James's son Bryce had a rough shooting game while his was dad in attendance, his head was a little low after the game–even though his team came away with the win.

LeBron pulled Bryce aside for a moment to explain that despite missing more shots than he'd like, he still had an impact on the game and represented for the #JamesGang.

"You ain't got to worry about making shots or missing shots," is great advice for anybody who picks up a basketball. There's always a play that can be made even if you aren't scoring a bucket, and not many players would know that better than LeBron.