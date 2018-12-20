Nine-time Oscar host and longtime Clippers fan Billy Crystal will take his crack at broadcasting on Jan. 31, joining Fox Sports Prime Ticket's television crew as the Clippers face the Lakers, according to Variety.

Crystal, 70, will provide color commentary next to play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler, who is celebrating his 40th year with the Clippers in 2018-19. The actor is one of numerous fill-in color commentators for Los Angeles this season, joining a rotating cast for Lawler's anniversary season.