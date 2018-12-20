Billy Crystal to Join Clippers' Broadcast Booth For Jan. 31 vs. Lakers

Crystal will join play-by-play broadcaster Ralph Lawler in his 40th season with the Clippers. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 20, 2018

Nine-time Oscar host and longtime Clippers fan Billy Crystal will take his crack at broadcasting on Jan. 31, joining Fox Sports Prime Ticket's television crew as the Clippers face the Lakers, according to Variety.

Crystal, 70, will provide color commentary next to play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler, who is celebrating his 40th year with the Clippers in 2018-19. The actor is one of numerous fill-in color commentators for Los Angeles this season, joining a rotating cast for Lawler's anniversary season.

“It’s going to be a real honor to sit with [Lawler] and do this game,” Crystal told Variety. “And hopefully it goes well. Who knows? I may have a new career.”

January's broadcast isn't Crystal's first foray into the sports world. He signed a one-day contract with the Yankees in 2008 in celebration of his 60th birthday. 

