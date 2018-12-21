Chris Paul Out for 'Some Time' After Straining Hamstring in Rockets' Loss to Heat

There is no timeline yet on Paul's return.

By Emily Caron
December 21, 2018

Rockets guard Chris Paul will be out for "some time" after straining his left hamstring during Houston's 101–99 loss to the Heat, coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game.

D'Antoni did not have a timeline on Paul's return.

"It'll be some time," D'Antoni said. He added that Paul will undergo an MRI on Friday morning. 

Paul, 33, had four points in 12 minutes during Thursday's loss. He left the game with 6:43 remaining in the second quarter after he appeared to grab his hamstring while attempting to take the ball away from Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. 

Paul left the game for the locker room immediately after. The Rockets were outscored by 13 points after he exited in the second quarter.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has missed time due to hamstring injuries on five occasions during his career for a total of 19 games, including the playoffs, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Houston is 0–5 in games without Paul this season. They are 16–15 on the season after Thursday's loss. The Rockets return to action against San Antonio on Sunday, Dec. 23. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

