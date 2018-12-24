Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James apologized after posting rap lyrics to his Instagram account that included the line, "getting that Jewish money."

In the Instagram stories post on Saturday, James was referring to the song "ASMR" performed by Savage, which has the lyrics "We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher."

"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone," James said to ESPN after the Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. "That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that was the byproduct of it. So, I actually thought it was a compliment and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

James, who has around 46 million Instagram followers, had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the 107–99 loss to Memphis.