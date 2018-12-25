How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch the Bucks vs. the Knicks on Christmas Day.

By Scooby Axson
December 25, 2018

The start of a five-game NBA slate on Christmas starts at Madison Square Garden when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the New York Knicks.

The Bucks have been excellent under new head coach Mike Budenholzer and have the second best record in the Eastern Conference behind the Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee is led by All–Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the team in scoring, rebounds and assists. The Bucks also led the NBA in points per game and rebounding and is tied for tops in the league in adjusted field goal percentage.

The Knicks also have a new coach in David Fizdale and have struggled intergrating the youth on the team while waiting for forward Kristaps Porzingis to return from a knee injury.

New York is one of the league's worst shooting teams and they compound that with playing poor defense, giving up 116 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot 48% from the field.

The teams, which have split the two meetings this season, also will meet in Milwaukee on Thursday, which starts the Knicks' six–game road trip.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: Noon

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)