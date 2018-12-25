The start of a five-game NBA slate on Christmas starts at Madison Square Garden when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the New York Knicks.

The Bucks have been excellent under new head coach Mike Budenholzer and have the second best record in the Eastern Conference behind the Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee is led by All–Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the team in scoring, rebounds and assists. The Bucks also led the NBA in points per game and rebounding and is tied for tops in the league in adjusted field goal percentage.

The Knicks also have a new coach in David Fizdale and have struggled intergrating the youth on the team while waiting for forward Kristaps Porzingis to return from a knee injury.

New York is one of the league's worst shooting teams and they compound that with playing poor defense, giving up 116 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot 48% from the field.

The teams, which have split the two meetings this season, also will meet in Milwaukee on Thursday, which starts the Knicks' six–game road trip.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: Noon

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN