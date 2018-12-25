Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz expects to play again this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Fultz, who traveled with the team to Boston for the Sixers' Christmas Day matchup, has not played since Nov. 19. Earlier this month, Fultz was diagnosed with toracic outlet syndrome, a compression of nerves or blood vessels between the neck and upper chest.

According to Wojnarowski, Fultz's agent said Fultz has regained some range of motion and has experienced improvements throughout his rehab. The news comes just days after 76ers GM said he wasn't sure when or if Fultz will get back on the court this year.

Fultz has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with some reports insisting that he was no longer in Philadelphia's long-term plans. Fultz's agent denied that the 20-year-old guard would "prefer a fresh start with a new team" back in November.

Fultz was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but his young career has been sidetracked by injuries and ineffectiveness.

He averaged veraged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes across 19 games this year but was shut down by his agent shortly after Jimmy Butler arrived via trade from Minnesota and Fultz lost his spot in the starting lineup.