Markelle Fultz is reportedly no longer in the 76ers' long-term plans, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Fultz would "prefer a fresh start with a new team," which his agent Raymond Brothers denied.

MCCANN: Markelle Fultz's Latest Shoulder Saga Could Have Legal Implications

Fultz recently missed time in order to reportedly see a shoulder specialist. Additionally, it was reported that Fultz was dealing with a right wrist injury.

According to Pompey, Philadelphia is no longer using Fultz's shoulder ailments, specifically, as an excuse for his performances in games. This season, Fultz has averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes across 19 games.

SHARP: The Markelle Fultz Problem Isn't Going Away

Last season, Fultz was diagnosed with a scapular muscle imbalance in his shooting shoulder and missed 68 games due to it.

The Sixers selected Fultz out of Washington with the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft.