Lakers List LeBron James as Day-to-Day Due to Groin Injury

James suffered a groin injury during Tuesday night's Christmas Day game against the Warriors.

By Jenna West
December 26, 2018

The Lakers have listed LeBron James as day-to-day after the star sustained a groin injury Tuesday night, the team announced Wednesday.

James underwent an MRI Wednesday, which confirmed he suffered a strained left groin. The forward was injured during the Lakers' 127–101 victory over the Warriors on Christmas Day.

James exited the game after slipping midway through the third quarter, doubling over and grabbing his groin shortly thereafter. He appeared to say "I felt a pop" to the Lakers' training staff before leaving.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes first reported that the Lakers expected James to miss at least a few games with the injury. A source told Yahoo Sports that the injury "looked worse than it is."

The 14-time All-Star told reporters Tuesday that he didn't know if he would miss Thursday's game against the Kings in Sacramento.

"I don’t know [if I’m going to miss a game],” James said. "We’re going to see what the MRI says, see how I feel the rest of the day today. I’m going to be around-the-clock tomorrow rehabbing and we’ll see how I feel on Thursday when we go to Sac."

James has played in every game so far this season. He is averaging 27.3 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

