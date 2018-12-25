LeBron James Injures Groin vs. Warriors, Will Not Return

James exited with 17 points and 13 rebounds midway through the third quarter

By Michael Shapiro
December 25, 2018

LeBron James exited the Lakers' Christmas matchup with the Warriors in the third quarter on Tuesday night, leaving with a left groin injury, according to the Lakers. James will not return to the game and will undergo an MRI postgame, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Los Angeles' star exited the game with Los Angeles ahead of the defending champion. James added 17 points and 13 assists in 21 minutes going 6-11 from the field. 

James slipped midway through the third quarter, doubling over and grabbing his groin shortly thereafter. He appeared to say "I felt a pop" to the Lakers' training staff before exiting the game. 

James made his fourth Christmas Day appearance against the Warriors on Tuesday. His teams are 1–2 all-time against Golden State on Christmas, winning 109-108 in 2016. 

