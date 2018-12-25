LeBron James exited the Lakers' Christmas matchup with the Warriors in the third quarter on Tuesday night, leaving with a left groin injury, according to the Lakers. James will not return to the game and will undergo an MRI postgame, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Los Angeles' star exited the game with Los Angeles ahead of the defending champion. James added 17 points and 13 assists in 21 minutes going 6-11 from the field.

James slipped midway through the third quarter, doubling over and grabbing his groin shortly thereafter. He appeared to say "I felt a pop" to the Lakers' training staff before exiting the game.

Hurt himself when he slipped pic.twitter.com/2q6fJKtthN — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) December 26, 2018

James made his fourth Christmas Day appearance against the Warriors on Tuesday. His teams are 1–2 all-time against Golden State on Christmas, winning 109-108 in 2016.