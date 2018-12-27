Report: Lakers Expect LeBron James to Miss Several Games With Left Groin Strain

James suffered a left groin strain in the third quarter against the Warriors on Christmas Day.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 27, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to be without LeBron James for several games, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

James suffered a left groin strain midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors after slipping on the court. He appeared to say, "I felt a pop" to the Lakers' training staff before exiting the game.

While James's MRI revealed no structural damage, the All-NBA forward did suffer a significant strain and the Lakers expect their star to sit out a number of games. The team is calling James's absence "day to day," but, according to ESPN, James must undergo a healing process before he can return to the lineup. That process is contingent on James's navigation and response through treatment.

The team will not rush James back to the lineup in order not to aggravate the injury.

James, 33, had played 116 consecutive regular-season games and 156 straight outings including the postseason. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists so far this season.

The Lakers (20–14) play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10 p.m.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)