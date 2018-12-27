The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to be without LeBron James for several games, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

James suffered a left groin strain midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors after slipping on the court. He appeared to say, "I felt a pop" to the Lakers' training staff before exiting the game.

While James's MRI revealed no structural damage, the All-NBA forward did suffer a significant strain and the Lakers expect their star to sit out a number of games. The team is calling James's absence "day to day," but, according to ESPN, James must undergo a healing process before he can return to the lineup. That process is contingent on James's navigation and response through treatment.

The team will not rush James back to the lineup in order not to aggravate the injury.

James, 33, had played 116 consecutive regular-season games and 156 straight outings including the postseason. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists so far this season.

The Lakers (20–14) play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10 p.m.