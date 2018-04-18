How do You Pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo?

How do you pronounce the Greek Freak's name?

By Nihal Kolur
April 18, 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA superstar. But that doesn't stop coaches, fans and even commentators from mispronouncing his name. Even his teammates, the people he spends every day with, can't say Giannis' name properly.

But fear not, Bucks fans, SI has you covered. Here's how you properly pronounce the Greak Freak's name, as told by the man himself.

Well, I'm still confused. ESPN's Ryan Ruocco spoke to Giannis and got lessons from people who speak his language, Yoruba.

"The difference is that the T is actually pronounced as a D and the P in the end is actually a B," Ruocco told Dan Le Batard on the Le Batard Show.

While the more popular pronunciation of the Greak Freak's last name is "Antay-tu-koompo," Ruocco says it is actually pronounced "Adedo-Koonbo." His first name, meanwhile, is pronounced "Yonnis" (when referring to him in third person) or "Yonnie" (when speaking to him directly). 

So, NBA fans, don't miss out on the next potential all-time great just because you can't pronounce his name.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)