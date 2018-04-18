How do You Pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA superstar. But that doesn't stop coaches, fans and even commentators from mispronouncing his name. Even his teammates, the people he spends every day with, can't say Giannis' name properly.

But fear not, Bucks fans, SI has you covered. Here's how you properly pronounce the Greak Freak's name, as told by the man himself.

Well, I'm still confused. ESPN's Ryan Ruocco spoke to Giannis and got lessons from people who speak his language, Yoruba.

"The difference is that the T is actually pronounced as a D and the P in the end is actually a B," Ruocco told Dan Le Batard on the Le Batard Show.

While the more popular pronunciation of the Greak Freak's last name is "Antay-tu-koompo," Ruocco says it is actually pronounced "Adedo-Koonbo." His first name, meanwhile, is pronounced "Yonnis" (when referring to him in third person) or "Yonnie" (when speaking to him directly).

So, NBA fans, don't miss out on the next potential all-time great just because you can't pronounce his name.