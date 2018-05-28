What is LeBron James' Record in the NBA Finals?

LeBron James is incredible.

The Cavs' superstar posted 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in Cleveland's 87-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

The win secured James a spot in his eighth straight NBA Finals and ninth overall.

In those appearances, James has a 3-5 record. He lost his first two appearances with the Cavaliers in 2007 and Miami Heat in 2011.

James won his first NBA title with the Heat in 2012 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and won another the following year against the San Antonio Spurs. However, in 2014, James and the Heat lost to the Spurs and he departed for Cleveland.

In Cleveland, the Cavs have faced the Golden State Warriors in the Finals in the past three seasons. In 2015, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love suffered injuries that proved to be too much for the Cavs to handle, as they lost to Golden State in six games. 2016 saw James and the Cavaliers win the franchise's first NBA championship as they rallied from a 3-1 series deficit and won Game 7 on the road.

Last season, Kevin Durant and the Warriors dominated Cleveland in five games to win their second championship in three years.