The NBA player ratings we know for 2K19.
NBA 2K19 is almost here and players are slowly finding out about their ratings. Currently, only two players have been rated, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.
Last year, James was the top rated player with a 97 rating and just edged out Kevin Durant's 96.
On Monday, James was rated a 98 overall and was seen in a Lakers uniform for the first time in the game. The King responded to the rating on Instagram.
Tatum was given an initial 87 overall rating.
8⃣7⃣ for R.O.Y. candidate and Team 2K player @JayTatum0. Agree or nah? #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/pvhcn70PN3— NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 17, 2018
The cover athlete, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has yet to be given a rating, but was shown for the first time in the game. He was a 91 last year.
First look at #NBA2K19 featuring @Giannis_an34 pic.twitter.com/G1xChvAUTV— NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2018
As more ratings are released, we'll surely be seeing some reactions from players across the league.
