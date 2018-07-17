NBA 2K19 is almost here and players are slowly finding out about their ratings. Currently, only two players have been rated, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.

Last year, James was the top rated player with a 97 rating and just edged out Kevin Durant's 96.

On Monday, James was rated a 98 overall and was seen in a Lakers uniform for the first time in the game. The King responded to the rating on Instagram.

Tatum was given an initial 87 overall rating.

The cover athlete, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has yet to be given a rating, but was shown for the first time in the game. He was a 91 last year.

As more ratings are released, we'll surely be seeing some reactions from players across the league.

This post will be updated with more of those ratings.