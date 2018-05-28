When do the NBA Finals Start?

When do the 2018 NBA Finals begin?

By Nihal Kolur
May 28, 2018

The 2018 NBA Finals are almost.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face either the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time or take on the Houston Rockets. Game 7 of the Western Conference finals will be played on Monday night.

The Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference.

Game 1 of the Finals will take place on Thursday, May 31. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Finals will span until June 17, if a Game 7 is necessary.

