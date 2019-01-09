Andrew Wiggins Says He Meant No Disrespect; Denies Calling Dennis Schroder ‘Gay’

Andrew Wiggins denies calling Dennis Schroder "gay" in postgame interview

By Scooby Axson
January 09, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins said he didn't mean any disrespect after denying calling Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder "gay."

Wiggins allegedly called Schroder that slur after Minnesota beat Oklahoma City 119–117 on Tuesday.

"I don't know what's wrong with him. Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason," Wiggins, who finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds, said. "I look right through him. He's not someone I look at as a problem. Not at all."

Wiggins quickly tried to explain his comments after the game.

Schroder was apparently mad about the way some Timberwolves players were laughing when Thunder center Nerlens Noel left the game on stretcher after a head injury trying to defend a Wiggins dunk attempt.

Moments later, Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague shoved Schroder twice. Schroder was given a technical for his starting the incident, and Teague was thrown out of the game after reciving two technicals.

The teams next play on March 5 in Minnesota.

