Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be out another week but has been cleared to increase his on-court workload, the team announced Thursday.

James was evaluated on Thursday by the Lakers' medical staff, who said the healing of his groin injury is progressing. The team will release another update on his status on Jan. 16.

The four-time MVP has been out of the Lakers' lineup since suffering a groin injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

In 34 games this season, James has averaged 27.3 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

During James' eight-game absence, the Lakers have struggled, going 3–5. They currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 23–19 record.

Los Angeles next travels to Utah to play the Jazz on Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET.