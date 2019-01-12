Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving had a lot to say after Boston's 105–103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, citing the team's lack of experience.

Down by two points with 2.9 seconds left on the clock, the Celtics set up their final play with Irving in the backcourt as Gordon Hayward inbounded the ball to Jayson Tatum. The forward's baseline jumper fell off the rim, and Irving immediately began to wave his hands and appear angry after the play.

Kyrie didn’t look happy after this final play in the Celtics’ loss. pic.twitter.com/lPnsjjfg1G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2019

Cameras caught the Celtics' huddle before the final play and Irving seemed upset at coach Brad Stevens's call.

Another look at Kyrie in the huddle before Celtics' last shot.



Irving appeared to disagree with Brad Stevens' call... pic.twitter.com/GZfi6xewjD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2019

After the game, Hayward said Irving told him that he wanted the pass to go to Al Horford, who could pass to Irving, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

When asked by a reporter what was the cause of the Celtics' ups and downs, Irving said it was the team's lack of experience.

"Experience. It's the best thing I can say is experience," he said. "We're lacking it, and because of that, we have a lot of learning left to do. So we have a lot of ground to make up in that aspect...

"I know from the majority of the fact that we’re better than most teams in this league," Irving added. "It’s just going out and proving it every single night and demanding it and actually showing it. It's not easy to be great."

Here’s Kyrie’s full response on the Celtics lacking experience: pic.twitter.com/MPSxczGyBY — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 13, 2019

Asked Kyrie what he thinks is causing the ups and downs and he launched into one of the longest answers I’ve seen. Some messages for the younger players in here: pic.twitter.com/RDn3lqJvBm — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 13, 2019

Saturday night marked Boston's second consecutive loss. The Celtics have a 25–17 record and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.