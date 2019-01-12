Kryrie Irving Angry Over Final Play, Says Celtics Are 'Lacking' Experience After 105–103 Loss to Magic

Kyrie Irving was appeared to be very angry over the Celtic's final play against the Magic.

By Jenna West
January 12, 2019

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving had a lot to say after Boston's 105–103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, citing the team's lack of experience.

Down by two points with 2.9 seconds left on the clock, the Celtics set up their final play with Irving in the backcourt as Gordon Hayward inbounded the ball to Jayson Tatum. The forward's baseline jumper fell off the rim, and Irving immediately began to wave his hands and appear angry after the play.

Cameras caught the Celtics' huddle before the final play and Irving seemed upset at coach Brad Stevens's call.

After the game, Hayward said Irving told him that he wanted the pass to go to Al Horford, who could pass to Irving, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach

When asked by a reporter what was the cause of the Celtics' ups and downs, Irving said it was the team's lack of experience.

"Experience. It's the best thing I can say is experience," he said. "We're lacking it, and because of that, we have a lot of learning left to do. So we have a lot of ground to make up in that aspect...

"I know from the majority of the fact that we’re better than most teams in this league," Irving added. "It’s just going out and proving it every single night and demanding it and actually showing it. It's not easy to be great."

Saturday night marked Boston's second consecutive loss. The Celtics have a 25–17 record and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)