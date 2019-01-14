NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks, Bulls Discuss Trade Involving Enes Kanter, Jabari Parker

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

By Scooby Axson
January 14, 2019

As the NBA nears its halfway point of the 82-game schedule and teams look forward to the All-Star break, those that are in the playoff hunt will potentially look to bolster their roster, while other teams might look for take on expiring contracts in order to get ready for the 2019 free agency period.

This year, the trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and while no major trades have been made yet, expect the market to heat up over the next month.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• The Chicago Bulls are refusing to negotiate a buyout with center Robin Lopez, which would prevent his from joining the Golden State Warriors. Lopez is in the final season of a four-year, $54 million contract. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Knicks have explored a possible trade for Enes Kanter deal with the Chicago Bulls. Talks have centered around Bulls forward Jabari Parker. Kanter will become a free agent in the summer and Parker has a club option for the 2019-2020 season. (Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News)

• As most teams hold tight to their first-round picks, the New Orleans Pelicans have shown interest in trading theirs to get immediate help. The team is interested in Magic forward Terrence Ross, who is set to become a free agent this summer. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• The Pelicans and 76ers have also inquired about Hawks guard Jeremy Lin. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• The Kings are set to pick up options for head coach Dave Joerger’s assistant coaches in order to align their deals with Joerger's. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge says he will only execute a trade before the deadline if it makes sense for their team. (Adam Himmelsbach, Boston Globe)

