LeBron James to Be Re-Evaluated Wednesday, Lakers Optimistic

James was cleared to increase his on-court workload last week, and the team will put out a new status update after he is re-evaluated Wednesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 15, 2019

Lakers star LeBron James will be re-evaluated Wednesday and coach Luke Walton said he's optimistic for the news, reports ESPN.

James did the most at shootaround Tuesday since he was injured. He was shooting and passing during half-court situations. 

The four-time MVP and 14-time All-Star has been out of the Lakers' lineup since suffering a groin injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers (23–21) have gone 3–7 since Christmas. Los Angeles sits in ninth in the West. 

In 34 games this season, James has averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. 

The Lakers are coming off a home loss to the Cavaliers and face the Bulls on Tuesday night.

