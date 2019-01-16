Prosecutors in Turkey are seeking an arrest warrant and extradition​ of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, accusing him of being a member in a terror organization with links to a cleric who tried to overthrow the government.

Reuters reports the state-owned Anadolu news agency in Turkey said that the country's officials tried to issue “red notice," which alerts Interpol to locate and arrest any person that has extradition orders pending.

McCANN: Taking Stock of Enes Kanter's Citzenship With Impending London Game Absence

Kanter had his Turkish passport was revoked in 2017 bscause of his support for Fethullah Gulen, the cleric reportedly behind the coup attempt. Gulen has denied being a part of any such activity.

Kanter said he is not going to the Knicks game in London on Thursday against the Washington Wizards, fearing he could be killed because of his critcism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"There's a chance that I can get killed out there," Kanter said earlier this month.

Former NBA player Hedo Turkoglu, who now leads the Turkish Basketball Federation, ripped Kanter saying his thoughts about Turkey are a "political smear campaign," adding that Kanter was "trying to get the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks."