Rockets-Nets Produces Record-Breaking Night From Three-Point Range

Rockets star James Harden also notched his second straight game with 50 points or more.

By Kaelen Jones
January 16, 2019

The Rockets are not afraid to pull the trigger from behind the arc.

During Wednesday night's 145–142 overtime loss against the Nets, Houston set a single-game NBA record by attempting a ridiculous 70 three-pointers. The Rockets made 23 triples, good for 33.3%.

Houston and Brooklyn also set the NBA's single-game record for most combined three-pointers attempted in a game, putting up 106. They attempted a combined 99 during regulation.

The Rockets are responsible for all 12 games in NBA history during which at least 60% of a team's field-goal attempts were threes. All 12 games have occurred since December 2016.

In the midst of the three-point barrage, Rockets guard James Harden poured in 58 points, marking his second straight contest with 50-plus after dropping 57 on Monday night against Memphis.

The effort also marked Harden's 13th career 50-point game, moving past Lakers forward LeBron James for most among active players.

Harden has now scored 30 points or more in 18 straight games. He's averaging 42.2 points per game over that span. 

The loss dropped Houston to 25–19. Brooklyn improved to 23–23.

