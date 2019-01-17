Almost all of us have had the dream where you're at school and look down just to see you forgot your pants.

Michael Beasley just lived that on national television.

In Thursday's game between the Lakers and Thunder, Beasley was set to check in during the first quarter, but he was forgetting something important: his uniform shorts.

Michael Beasley attempts to check into thegame for the Lakers with the wrong shorts on 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zCiBBsprPj — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 18, 2019

After going back and changing, Beasley checked into the game shortly after.

But no matter what he does during this game, it won't be remembered as well as him trying to enter the game without his pants.