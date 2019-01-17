Watch: Lakers' Michael Beasley Forgot to Wear His Uniform Shorts and Then Tried to Check In

Michael, where are your pants?

By Khadrice Rollins
January 17, 2019

Almost all of us have had the dream where you're at school and look down just to see you forgot your pants.

Michael Beasley just lived that on national television.

In Thursday's game between the Lakers and Thunder, Beasley was set to check in during the first quarter, but he was forgetting something important: his uniform shorts.

After going back and changing, Beasley checked into the game shortly after.

But no matter what he does during this game, it won't be remembered as well as him trying to enter the game without his pants.

