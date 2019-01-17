Raptors forward Pascal Siakam lofted a beautiful left-handed layup in at the buzzer for Toronto, giving the Raptors a two-point win over the Suns just as time ran out in regulation.

Siakam ran right through Pheonix forward Mikal Bridges with under four seconds remaining in regulation, laying it in at the end of the unexpected iso.

With the game locked at 109 apiece, Siakam's bucket secured the 111–109 win at Scotiabank Arena as Toronto bounced back from Wednesday night's loss to the Celtics.

Pascal Siakam called GAME. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xovg2mRLpQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 18, 2019

Despite star small forward Kawhi Leonard sitting out the second night of the team's back-to-back, Siakam still managed to lead his team to victory in the final seconds the game.

The 24-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 31.0 minutes with 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Raptors this season.

Toronto took Siakam with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.