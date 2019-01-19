Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball left Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets with a sprained left ankle.

Ball suffered the ankle injury after colliding with Rockets forward James Ennis III with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter. The point guard fell to the floor in pain and immediately grabbed his ankle. Ball was eventually carried off of the court to the locker room.

Uh oh. Lonzo Ball has to be carried off the floor after hurting his left ankle



🎥: @SportsCenter

pic.twitter.com/Y8EJA1woKX — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) January 20, 2019

The Lakers announced that Ball was going to be taken to a hospital for X-rays because the machine at the Toyota Center was not working. Later, the team shared that his X-rays came back negative for fractures.

Before exiting the game, Ball recorded eight points and 11 assists, with seven of those coming in the first quarter.