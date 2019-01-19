Lonzo Ball Exits Game vs. Rockets With Sprained Ankle

Ball sprained his left ankle after colling with the Rockets' James Ennis in the third quarter.

By Jenna West
January 19, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball left Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets with a sprained left ankle.

Ball suffered the ankle injury after colliding with Rockets forward James Ennis III with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter. The point guard fell to the floor in pain and immediately grabbed his ankle. Ball was eventually carried off of the court to the locker room.

The Lakers announced that Ball was going to be taken to a hospital for X-rays because the machine at the Toyota Center was not working. Later, the team shared that his X-rays came back negative for fractures.

Before exiting the game, Ball recorded eight points and 11 assists, with seven of those coming in the first quarter.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message