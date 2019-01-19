Watch: Luka Doncic Kicks Ball Into Stands After Whistle, Gets Ejected

Doncic was ejected from a game for the first time in his career.

By Jenna West
January 19, 2019

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers after kicking the basketball into the stands.

Doncic was ejected for the first time in his career after kicking the ball after the whistle with three minutes left in the third quarter. He was assessed his second technical foul of the night. His first came at the end of the first half.

Doncic finished the night with eight points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 3-for-15 from the field.

