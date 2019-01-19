Russell Westbrook Asked If He's Cool With Joel Embiid: 'F--- No'

Westbrook commented on his feud with Embiid following a foul in the fourth quarter. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 19, 2019

Russell Westbrook had some harsh words for 76ers center Joel Embiid on Saturday while discussing an Embiid foul in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 117-115 victory. After being asked if he's "cool" with the Philadelphia star, Westbrook responded, "f--- no."

Westbrook and Embiid engaged in a minor scuffle late in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. Embiid toppled over Westbrook as the Thunder guard gathered himself near the basket, sending Westbrook onto the floor behind the basket. Westbrook got up after a moment and began to charge at Embiid, ultimately restrained by teammates.

Saturday wasn't the first instance of bad blood between Westbrook and Embiid. The pair feuded last season, punctuated by a mammoth dunk from Embiid over Westbrook in January 2018. 

The Thunder sit third in the West at 27–18 following Saturday's victory. Philadelphia is fourth in the East at 30–17. 

