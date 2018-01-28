Watch: Joel Embiid Posterizes Russell Westbrook With Ferocious Dunk, Stares Him Down

Russell Westbrook is going to remember this one for a long time. 

By Chris Chavez
January 28, 2018

Joel Embiid threw down on Sunday afternoon with all types of disrespect.

In the first quarter, Embiid pulled off a ball fake at the top of the key that got Steven Adams to bite before throwing down a ferocious dunk on Russell Westbook.

There was no stopping Embiid. 

Watch the dunk below:

Embiid headed to the bench after playing in the first seven minutes, where he posted seven points and one rebound in the stretch.

This all could have been revenge for Westbrook waving goodbye to Embiid at the end of the Thunder's 119–117 triple overtime win on Dec. 15. 

