Report: Rockets Trade Carmelo Anthony to Bulls, Expected to be Released

Anthony averaged 13.4 points per game in 10 games for Houston. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 21, 2019

The Rockets have traded 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the Bulls on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Anthony is not expected to play a game for the Bulls as he will be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers, according to Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers maintain interest in Anthony, but do not want to waive a guaranteed player to create a roster spot for him. If a roster spot eventually opens with Los Angeles, the Lakers could be a possible destination for him.

Anthony played in 10 games for Houston in 2018-19 before parting ways with the organization in November.

Anthony struggled to integrate into Houston's rotation and averaged just 13.4 points per game. He signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Rockets in August.

The Syracuse product joined the Thunder before the 2017-18 season and following seven seasons with the Knicks.

The Bulls sit 13th in the Eastern Conference at 11–36. Chicago has lost nine of its last 11 games. 

The deal will be finalized on Tuesday because the NBA office will not execute the deal on a holiday.

      Modal message