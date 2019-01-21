James Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 121-93 loss at Philadelphia on Monday, providing the reigning MVP with time to catch up on some self-grooming.

Houston's star clipped his fingernails during the fourth-quarter blowout after pouring in 37 points in 31 minutes. The Beard has scored 30-plus points in 20-straight games, the second-longest streak in NBA history.

When you're down by 30, you have time to...clip your nails 🤷‍♂️



(via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/Gb2WozCAUc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2019

The Rockets fell to 26–20 after Monday's loss to Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Houston is 4–5 in its last nine games, sitting fifth in the West.