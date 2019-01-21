Watch: James Harden Clips Nails on Sidelines During Blowout Loss to 76ers

Harden scored 37 points in Houston's 121-93 loss to Philadelphia.

By Michael Shapiro
January 21, 2019

James Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 121-93 loss at Philadelphia on Monday, providing the reigning MVP with time to catch up on some self-grooming. 

Houston's star clipped his fingernails during the fourth-quarter blowout after pouring in 37 points in 31 minutes. The Beard has scored 30-plus points in 20-straight games, the second-longest streak in NBA history. 

The Rockets fell to 26–20 after Monday's loss to Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Houston is 4–5 in its last nine games, sitting fifth in the West. 

