Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Monday for his involvement in an altercation involving Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry during Saturday's contest.

The NBA announced it fined Smart "for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection."

Midway through the third quarter of Saturday's game, Smart earned a second technical and was ejected after getting into a heated exchange with Bembry during a jump ball.

Marcus Smart went after the Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry and got ejected 😳



Smart needed to be restricted by officials, coaches and teammates as he charged at Bembry. He was not suspended for his role in the incident.