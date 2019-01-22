Report: Pelicans Fear Anthony Davis Has Fracture in Left Index Finger, Could Miss 2-4 Weeks

Davis will see a hand specialist to confirm the injury.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 22, 2019

Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis could miss between two-to-four weeks with what is feared to be a fracture in his left index finger, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

According to Charania, Davis's diagnosis is believed to be a volar plate avulsion fracture. Davis's agent said the forward will see a hand specialist to confirm the injury, which could keep him out longer than initially anticipated.

Davis hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night's 128-112 loss at Portland. He was averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game before being sidelined.

The Pelicans lost three of four to drop to 21-15 before defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 105–85 on Monday night. The team is 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans next faces the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message