Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis could miss between two-to-four weeks with what is feared to be a fracture in his left index finger, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

According to Charania, Davis's diagnosis is believed to be a volar plate avulsion fracture. Davis's agent said the forward will see a hand specialist to confirm the injury, which could keep him out longer than initially anticipated.

Davis hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night's 128-112 loss at Portland. He was averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game before being sidelined.

The Pelicans lost three of four to drop to 21-15 before defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 105–85 on Monday night. The team is 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans next faces the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.