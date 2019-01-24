NBA All-Star Starters Announced: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Headline 2018-19 Selections

LeBron James was tabbed for his 15th-straight All-Star start.

By Michael Shapiro
January 24, 2019

The 2018-19 NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night, with 10 of the 24 roster spots filled before the exhibition is held in Charlotte on Feb. 17. The reserves will be selected on Jan. 31, with the respective teams selected via draft on Feb. 7.

So which players have already punched their ticket to the All-Star Game? Check out the selected starters below: 

Western Conference Starters: 

Guard: James Harden, Rockets (seventh All-Star selection)

Guard: Steph Curry, Warriors (sixth All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Paul George, Thunder (sixth All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Warriors (10th All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: LeBron James, Lakers (15th All-Star selection)*

Pelicans' Anthony Davis lost to George in a tiebreaker for the West's last starting slot in the frontcourt.

Eastern Conference Starters

Guard: Kyrie Irving, Celtics (sixth All-Star selection)

Guard: Kemba Walker, Hornets (third All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors (third All-Star selection)

Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (third All-Star selection)*

Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, 76ers (second All-Star selection)

*Denotes team captain.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 17. TNT will broadcast the exhibition. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message