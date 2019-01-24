By the time the NBA trade deadline comes on Feb. 7, most teams will have less than 25 games left before the regular season ends.

That means means playoff bound teams will look around the league to see if they can pick up and extra piece that is need to make a run at the title.

For those who are bound for the lottery, this is also a crucial time, as they may look to shed salary for extra cap space or pick up extra draft picks for June's draft.

One team that has already been in the rumor mill is the Memphis Grizzlies, who have put longtime mainstays Mike Conley and Marc Gasol on the trading block.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Pacers may be hurting for relief in guard Victor Oladipo is out for the season with a knee injury. The deadline for the Disabled Player Exception expired on Jan. 15. (Bobby Marks, ESPN.com)

• The Heat have been active in exploring possible moves to thin its roster. Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson, Hassan Whiteside, Wayne Ellington and, Rodney McGruder are among the playes that could be dealt. (Barry Jackson, Miami Herald)

• Knicks center Enes Kanter says he is upset about his playing time, saying play me or +get me out of here." Kanter is in the final season of a four–year, $70 million contrat.

• The Mavericks talked with the Magic, Knicks and Lakers about potential Dennis Smith Jr. trades. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Pelicans are still maintain they aren't interested in trading Anthony Davis. (Scott Kushner, New Orleans Advocate)

• The Utah Jazz have been a team interested in trading for Wizards guard/forward Otto Porter. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

