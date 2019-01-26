Here's a roundup of all the NBA players participating in All-Star Weekend showcases.
NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17.
Saturday night's slate will feature three contests: the skills challenge, which will be followed by the three-point contest, and the slam dunk contest will close the evening after the long distance shootout.
Here's a roundup of all the players that are reportedly participating in or have been invited to NBA All-Star Weekend contests:
Three-point shooting contest
• Warriors star Steph Curry will participate with his brother.
• Trail Blazers shooting guard Seth Curry will compete against Steph.
• Mavericks future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will participate in his sixth three-point shootout.
• Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will reportedly join his teammate in the three-point contest.
• Kings' Buddy Hield will reportedly participate as well.
Slam Dunk contest
• Mavs' guard Dennis Smith Jr. will partake in the slam dunk contest.
Skills challenge
• Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is reportedly participating.
• Dallas's Luka Doncic will reportedly join in the skills competition.
This post will continue to be updated as participating players are announced.