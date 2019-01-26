NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17.

Saturday night's slate will feature three contests: the skills challenge, which will be followed by the three-point contest, and the slam dunk contest will close the evening after the long distance shootout.

Here's a roundup of all the players that are reportedly participating in or have been invited to NBA All-Star Weekend contests:

Three-point shooting contest

• Warriors star Steph Curry will participate with his brother.

• Trail Blazers shooting guard Seth Curry will compete against Steph.

• Mavericks future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will participate in his sixth three-point shootout.

• Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will reportedly join his teammate in the three-point contest.

• Kings' Buddy Hield will reportedly participate as well.

Slam Dunk contest

• Mavs' guard Dennis Smith Jr. will partake in the slam dunk contest.

Skills challenge

• Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is reportedly participating.

• Dallas's Luka Doncic will reportedly join in the skills competition.

This post will continue to be updated as participating players are announced.