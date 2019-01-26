Steph Curry to Compete Against Brother Seth in All-Star Three-Point Shooting Contest

Steph and Seth will compete for the three-point shooting title in their hometown of Charlotte, N.C.

By Emily Caron
January 26, 2019

Warriors guard Steph Curry will join his younger brother Seth in participating in this year's All-Star Weekend three-point shooting contest in their hometown of Charlotte, N.C., Steph told ESPN.

Seth, a shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, is shooting a team-high 48% from deep–also good for second in the league in accuracy behind the Spurs' Davis Bertans. His three-time NBA Champion brother, Steph, is shooting 44.4% from three and is second in the NBA in three-point shots made this season with 191.

"Just being in Charlotte, there's a nice storyline," Stephen said on The Woj Pod on Friday night. "[Seth] was leading the league in percentage for a while. In terms of family history, my dad playing 10 years in Charlotte; being one of the original Hornets to now having the All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Their father, Dell, played 10 seasons in Charlotte and currently serves as a television analyst for the franchise. Dell was also a two-time three-point contest participant, representing the Hornets during the 1991-1992 and 1993-1994 seasons.

Steph added: "The three-point shootout will be fun with the Curry brothers. I know he's going to be gunning for me, though. That's the problem."

Charlotte will mark the six-time NBA All-Star–and 2015 three-point contest champion's–sixth apperance in the shootout after passing on participating last year in Los Angeles. 

Suns shooting guard Devin Booker won last year's competition.

All-Star Weekend will take place from Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17. The three-point contest will take place Saturday night as the second event of the evening's showcase. The slam dunk contest will follow the long distance shootout.

The Curry brothers will likely join the Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, who was also invited.

