Bucks Guard Eric Bledsoe: 'It Was My Fault We Lost the Boston Series' in 2018 East Playoffs

Bledsoe shot 44% from the field in Milwaukee's round one loss to Boston in April 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 27, 2019

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe struggled for much of Milwaukee's seven-game series against Boston last season, shooting 44% from the field and 31.8% from three as the Bucks lost to the Celtics in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bledsoe's effort in the series was maligned by many. He tallied nine points and five turnovers in Game 1 and scored just nine points on 3-10 shooting in Game 6.

The first game of the series was capped by a game-winning three from Boston guard Terry Rozier, a play in which Bledsoe failed to contest Rozier's triple. Bledsoe's error set the tone for the rest of the series. 

An offseason of reflection led to ownership from Bledsoe regarding his struggles against Boston. 

"It was my fault we lost the Boston series," Bledsoe told ESPN's Malika Andrews in a story released on Sunday. "It's a good thing to feel like that sometimes. You want to be hungry and prove everybody wrong."

Bledsoe has rebounded from his playoff woes this season. He's averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists per game, leading the Bucks' backcourt as Milwaukee sits at 35–12. The Bucks are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Bledsoe and the Bucks will face the Thunder on Sunday. The matchup at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City is slated for 6 p.m. ET. 

