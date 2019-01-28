Watch: Victor Oladipo Sends Message to Pacers Fans After Surgery: 'I'll Be Back Better Than Ever'

Oladipo will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured quad tendon. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 28, 2019

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was in good spirits on Monday after undergoing surgery for a ruptured quad tendon, releasing a video to Indiana fans and teammates. Oladipo is out for the season after injuring his leg against the Raptors on Jan. 23. 

"I want to thank you guys for all your prayers, all the love you guys have shown me," Oladipo said. "The surgery was amazing, it was truly a success and I'll be back better than ever."

 

Oladipo led Indiana to the playoffs in 2017-18 after being traded from Oklahoma City in June 2017. He averaged a career-high 23.1 points per game and made his first All-Star appearance. 

The Pacers enter Monday's matchup with Golden State third in the East at 32–16. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message