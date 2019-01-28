Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was in good spirits on Monday after undergoing surgery for a ruptured quad tendon, releasing a video to Indiana fans and teammates. Oladipo is out for the season after injuring his leg against the Raptors on Jan. 23.

"I want to thank you guys for all your prayers, all the love you guys have shown me," Oladipo said. "The surgery was amazing, it was truly a success and I'll be back better than ever."

Oladipo led Indiana to the playoffs in 2017-18 after being traded from Oklahoma City in June 2017. He averaged a career-high 23.1 points per game and made his first All-Star appearance.

The Pacers enter Monday's matchup with Golden State third in the East at 32–16.