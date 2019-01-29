Luka Doncic, Trae Young Among Players Selected to NBA Rising Stars Rosters

Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Jaren Jackson Jr. also got Rising Star Challenge calls.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 29, 2019

The NBA announced its 2019 Mountain Dew Rising Stars Challenge rosters on Tuesday, with Luka Doncic and Trae Young headlining the list of 20 players who'll be playing in the U.S. vs. World game at the All-Star Game next month.

In addition to Young, the U.S. Team will also feature Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III and guard De’Aaron Fox, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and forward Kyle Kuzma, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Rookie of the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell will also play on the U.S. Team.

Doncic will be joined by reigning Rookie of the Year winner Ben Simmons, Raptors forward OG Anunoby, Suns center Deandre Ayton, Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nets forward Rodions Kurucs, Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman.

Boston’s Kyrie Irving (U.S. Team) and Dallas’s Dirk Nowitzki (World Team) will serve as honorary coaches. The official head coaches will be an assistant coach from each 2019 NBA All-Star Game coaching staff.

The Rising Stars Challenge will take place on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

