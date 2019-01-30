Karl-Anthony Towns saved the day for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Tied 97–97 in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies, Andrew Wiggins pulled up for the final jumper before watching the ball rebound into Towns's hands. With barely any time left on the clock, Towns made a last-effort attempt by shooting one up from behind the basket, drilling it at the buzzer to give his team a 99–97 win.

Towns finished the game with 16 points after shooting 7-for-17 from the field. He also had ten rebounds and two assists on the night.

The Timberwolves are now 25–26 and next play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.