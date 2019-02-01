Anthony Davis's dad did his part to quell rumors that his son would be heading to Boston to join the Celtics this summer.

In a text exchange with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Davis Sr. said he doesn't want his son playing in Boston in part due to how the team treated Isaiah Thomas, the former Celtics point guard who was traded to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving.

"I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they [did] to Isaiah Thomas," Anthony Davis Sr. told Shelburne. "No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him."

He added: "This is just my opinion, not Anthony's. I've just seen things over the years with Boston, and there's no loyalty."

Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Monday but did not specify preferred destinations, although the Lakers and Celtics were rumored to be the most likely landing spots for the 6'10" star. The Celtics, however, are restricted by the collective bargaining agreement from trading for him until July 1.

Boston also seemed like a likely destination due in part to Davis's friendship with guard Kyrie Irving, but reports surfaced Friday that Davis's camp doesn't consider Boston a "long-term home."

The 25-year-old forward answered questions about his trade request Friday, specifically addressing rumors that he asked to go to the Lakers. "I–or my representation–never gave the Pelicans a destination or anything so I'm not sure where that's coming from."

When asked if he'd play anywhere Davis responded, "It's really on the Pelicans."

Anthony Davis talks about requesting a trade from New Orleans Pelicans.@wdsu pic.twitter.com/YIcr0FMwCh — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 1, 2019

Davis signed a five-year, $127 million extension in the summer of 2015, and signed another supermax deal worth $240 million over five years this summer. If he does nothing and waits until his free agency period, Davis can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Kentucky product was drafted first overall in the 2012 NBA draft by New Orleans and the team has only made the playoffs twice in that time.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for New Orleans, who has lost three games in a row and is 22–28, the third-worst record in the Western Conference.