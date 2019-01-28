The future of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis appears to be set as he has told the team that he has no intentions of signing a contract extension and has requested a trade, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

Davis signed a five-year, $127 million extension in the summer of 2015, and sign another supermax deal worth $240 million over five years this summer.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Davis' agent Rich Paul told ESPN. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Davis can also become an unrestricted free agent in 2020 if he does nothing and waits until that free agency period.

The 25-year-old Davis was drafted first overall in the 2012 NBA draft by New Orleans and the team has only made the playoffs twice in that time, including last season when they upset the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round before losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for New Orleans, who have lost three games in a row and are 22–28, the third worst record in the Western Conference.

Davis has missed the past four games with a finger injury and may be able to return this week.