Report: Anthony Davis Won't Sign Extension With Pelicans, Requests Trade

Anthony Davis has no intentions of signing new deal with Pelicans and has requested a trade.

By Scooby Axson
January 28, 2019

The future of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis appears to be set as he has told the team that he has no intentions of signing a contract extension and has requested a trade, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

Davis signed a five-year, $127 million extension in the summer of 2015, and sign another supermax deal worth $240 million over five years this summer.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Davis' agent Rich Paul told ESPN. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Davis can also become an unrestricted free agent in 2020 if he does nothing and waits until that free agency period.

The 25-year-old Davis was drafted first overall in the 2012 NBA draft by New Orleans and the team has only made the playoffs twice in that time, including last season when they upset the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round before losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for New Orleans, who have lost three games in a row and are 22–28, the third worst record in the Western Conference.

Davis has missed the past four games with a finger injury and may be able to return this week.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message