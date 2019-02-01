NBA Adds Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki to All-Star Game Rosters

Both Wade and Nowitzki are expected to retire after the 2018-19 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 01, 2019

Dwayne Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were added to the list of 2019 All-Stars on Friday by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The pair of future Hall-of-Famers will suit up in the All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, playing for either Team LeBron or Team Giannis. 

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” Silver said in a statement. “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.” 

Wade and Nowitzki will enter the All-Star Draft on Feb. 7, per the league's release. They will be selected after the starters and reserves are chosen by James and Antetokounmpo. James will have the first pick between Nowitzki and his former teammate Wade. 

Nowitzki will make his 14th All-Star appearance this season. He ranks seventh in NBA history in points. Nowitzki won the NBA MVP in 2006-07 and secured a Finals victory in 2011.

Wade will appear in his 13th All-Star Game on Feb. 7. He is a three-time champion and one-time Finals MVP. The Marquette product won the NBA scoring title with 30.2 points per game in 2008-09. 

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Feb. 17. Tip is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT.  

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message