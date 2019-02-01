Dwayne Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were added to the list of 2019 All-Stars on Friday by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The pair of future Hall-of-Famers will suit up in the All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, playing for either Team LeBron or Team Giannis.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” Silver said in a statement. “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

Wade and Nowitzki will enter the All-Star Draft on Feb. 7, per the league's release. They will be selected after the starters and reserves are chosen by James and Antetokounmpo. James will have the first pick between Nowitzki and his former teammate Wade.

Nowitzki will make his 14th All-Star appearance this season. He ranks seventh in NBA history in points. Nowitzki won the NBA MVP in 2006-07 and secured a Finals victory in 2011.

Wade will appear in his 13th All-Star Game on Feb. 7. He is a three-time champion and one-time Finals MVP. The Marquette product won the NBA scoring title with 30.2 points per game in 2008-09.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Feb. 17. Tip is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT.