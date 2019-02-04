Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert could be back in the team's rotation sooner rather than later.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert will return to five-on-five practice soon and is looking to join his team's lineup prior to the All-Star break.

LeVert, a third-year guard, was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot after his right leg buckled upon hitting the court on a block attempt against the Minnesota Timberwolves in November. The Michigan product immediately grabbed his knee upon falling to the hardwood and placed his head in his hands before being attended to by team doctors. LeVert left the court on a stretcher.

LeVert's injury did not require surgery.

LeVert, 24, had enjoyed early success prior to sustaining his injury. In 14 games, LeVert has averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.

His return to the court could boost a Nets team that finds itself firmly in the playoff hunt. Brooklyn currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28–26 record.