Caris LeVert Could Return to Nets Lineup Sooner Than Expected After Gruesome Leg Injury

LeVert is eyeing a return prior to the All-Star break.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 04, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert could be back in the team's rotation sooner rather than later.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert will return to five-on-five practice soon and is looking to join his team's lineup prior to the All-Star break.

LeVert, a third-year guard, was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot after his right leg buckled upon hitting the court on a block attempt against the Minnesota Timberwolves in November. The Michigan product immediately grabbed his knee upon falling to the hardwood and placed his head in his hands before being attended to by team doctors. LeVert left the court on a stretcher. 

LeVert's injury did not require surgery.

LeVert, 24, had enjoyed early success prior to sustaining his injury. In 14 games, LeVert has averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.

His return to the court could boost a Nets team that finds itself firmly in the playoff hunt. Brooklyn currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28–26 record.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message