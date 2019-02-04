LaVar Ball is back.

The Ball family father has been noticeably quiet lately and the sound of silence has been music to our ears. However, he's back as the trade deadline looms and decided to weigh in on the Anthony Davis trade rumors since some have involved his son, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

LaVar Ball says he wants his son in Phoenix if there is a trade.

"We want to be in LA," the father told ESPN. "But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence."

The quote comes after Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans—a move that earned him a sizable fine. The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential destination for the All-Star center ahead of the Thursday NBA trade deadline. The Lakers have reportedly offered Lonzo, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley in exchange for Davis and Solomon Hill.