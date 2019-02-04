Miami Heat Announce Plans to Retire Chris Bosh's Jersey in March Ceremony

Bosh will become the fourth member of the Heat to have his jersey retired.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 04, 2019

The Miami Heat will retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey in a ceremony on March 26, the team announced on Monday.

According to the team, the ceremony will take place during halftime of their matchup against the Orlando Magic.

“I am proud that Chris will have his No. 1 jersey retired and be honored inside the AmericanAirlines Arena with this recognition for the greatness as a player on the court and his tremendous contributions to the Miami community off the court,” Heat President Pat Riley said in the release. “His name and jersey will hang forever and always.”

Bosh played six seasons in Miami after being acquired from the Raptors in a trade in 2010. Alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Bosh helped the Heat capture back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh played a total of 13 seasons in the NBA, accumulating 11 All-Star selections. He averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists before his career was cut short by pulmonary embolism – a blood clot issue.

Bosh will become the fourth Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O'Neal.

