Steve Kerr Trolls Warriors Haters After Patriots Super Bowl Win

Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about sports dynasties. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2019

He played for the Chicago Bulls during their dominance in the 1990s, winning three titles with the team. He has now gone on to coach one of the current NBA dynasties—the Warriors. Kerr has led Golden State to three NBA titles in the last four seasons. 

Across the sports universe, the Patriots maintained their hold on the NFL empire when the team won its third Super Bowl in five seasons Sunday by beating the Rams 13–3. 

So when Kerr was asked about the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title in 18 years, the coach had some jokes. 

"It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing," he said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "...Sorry, that was really arrogant, wasn't it? It was kind of fun to say that."

Fans have notoriously tired of the Patriots and the Warriors annual appearance in title games, so whether anyone else besides New England and Golden State fans get a kick out of this remains to be seen.

