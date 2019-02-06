Report: Iman Shumpert Traded to Rockets in Three-Team Deal

The Cavaliers sent Alec Burks and a second-round pick to the Kings in return for Brandon Knight and a pick from Houston.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 06, 2019

The Sacramento Kings traded Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers sent Alec Burks to the Kings, while the Rockets shipped Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected 2019 first-round pick to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers will also send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets in the three-way deal. Both guards were acquired on Sunday during the team's trade with the Trail Blazers around Rodney Hood.

In his first year with the Kings, Shumpert averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. 

Shumpert played three years in Cleveland before joining Sacramento in 2018. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message