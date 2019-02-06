The Sacramento Kings traded Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers sent Alec Burks to the Kings, while the Rockets shipped Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected 2019 first-round pick to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers will also send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets in the three-way deal. Both guards were acquired on Sunday during the team's trade with the Trail Blazers around Rodney Hood.

In his first year with the Kings, Shumpert averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Shumpert played three years in Cleveland before joining Sacramento in 2018.