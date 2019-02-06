Report: Mavericks Trade Harrison Barnes Mid-Game to Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph

The Mavericks are getting Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph in return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 06, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Harrison Barnes to the Sacremento Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings want to sign Barnes to a long-term deal. Barnes has a player-option on his $25 million deal for the 2019-2020 season.

Barnes was traded while he was in the midst of the Mavericks' game against the Hornets.

In his third season in Dallas, Barnes is averaging 17.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Barnes spent four seasons with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Mavericks in 2016.

Jackson is averaging 6.7 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his second year with the Kings, while Randolph averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season and was never activated this year.

