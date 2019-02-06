The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Harrison Barnes to the Sacremento Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings want to sign Barnes to a long-term deal. Barnes has a player-option on his $25 million deal for the 2019-2020 season.

Barnes was traded while he was in the midst of the Mavericks' game against the Hornets.

Think someone just told Harrison Barnes he got traded pic.twitter.com/QlZstU2QA6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

In his third season in Dallas, Barnes is averaging 17.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Barnes spent four seasons with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Mavericks in 2016.

Jackson is averaging 6.7 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his second year with the Kings, while Randolph averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season and was never activated this year.