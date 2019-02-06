The Washington Wizards have traded forward Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

The Wizards will be receiving Wesley Johnson in return.

In his fourth season in Washington, Morris is currently averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Morris spent five years in Phoenix before joining the Wizards in 2015.

Johnson averaged just 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game during his short time in New Orleans.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Morris was available for very little throughout the day and was likely moved to help Washington get below the tax.